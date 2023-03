A homage to São Miguel Arcanjo, this 1929 sandstone church dominates the plaza with its intriguing mix of baroque, Renaissance and Guarani architecture and Valentim Von Adamovich's sculptures honoring the patrons of the Seven Peoples of the Missions. It's surrounded by glass-encased excavations of the original Jesuit reduction (mission), Santo Ângelo Custódio, destroyed in the Guarani War of 1756.

This is one of the few churches with an angel as a patron, rather than a saint.