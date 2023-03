In 1690, a group from the Argentine reduction of Santa Maria founded São Lourenço Mártir. It is located about 18km west of the turnoff to São Miguel das Missões, 9km north off the road to São Luiz Gonzaga (Hwy BR-285). The church, cemetery and school are still discernible and there is a small exhibit of findings from excavations.

The most impressive find – the grand image of São Lourenço that once graced the church – is now held at the Museu das Missões in São Miguel.