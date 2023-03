Stretching along the Rio Negro for almost 130km and with 400 islands, this national park, centered on the Anavilhanas Archipelago, is one of the most rewarding excursions in the Rio Negro Basin. When water levels are high, its flooded forests are most often visited on a day trip from Novo Airão. At other times, island beaches appear and camping overnight becomes possible.

The best tours here are run by Visit Amazônia and Expedição Katerre.