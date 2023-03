Craft beer has been slow in coming to the Amazon, but this small-scale operation fills a niche with its excellent Sarapo beer, made with hops imported from Belgium. Sarapo is the name of a non-deadly electric eel found in the Amazon. The owner, José Gomes, keeps irregular hours, but stop by if his gate is open or ring ahead. One place where you can order a Sarapo beer is in the restaurant of the Mirante do Gavião Amazon Lodge.