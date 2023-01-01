Parque Estadual da Pedra Azul

If you've made it to Espírito Santo, don't miss this gorgeous state park. A two- to three-hour self-guided walk affords magnificent views of Pedra Azul and the surrounding forest and farmland, with stops at the rock’s nine natural pools. Bring a swimsuit and sturdy shoes – the climb is moderately difficult, and there’s a short section where ropes are used to scale a steep rock face. Arrive early on weekends and holidays, as trail access is limited to 150 people.

Rock climbing, another popular Pedra Azul pursuit, is limited to 28 people per day; climbers must make arrangements with park authorities via email ahead of time, bring their own gear, arrive between 6am and 9am on the appointed day and be off the mountain by 5pm. Note that camping in the park is prohibited.