Opposite the first bus stop in town, this place serves as an unofficial tourist office, offering a wealth of advice about Domingos Martins and the surrounding area. The museum upstairs features photos, documents and household objects dating from 1847, when Pomeranians first settled this colony.
Casa da Cultura
Espírito Santo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.99 MILES
If you've made it to Espírito Santo, don't miss this gorgeous state park. A two- to three-hour self-guided walk affords magnificent views of Pedra Azul…
26.9 MILES
About 8km south of Guarapari, this beach with stunning green waters is perhaps the region's prettiest. It's accessible only by trail from the adjacent…
20.9 MILES
Vitória’s grandest historic building is this former Jesuit college and church, now the seat of state government. Free 40-minute guided tours include the…
Museu de Biologia Professor Mello Leitão
29.63 MILES
In the pretty mountain town of Santa Teresa, 82km northwest of Vitória, this museum celebrates the work of local ecologist Augusto Ruschi (1915–86), who…
24.21 MILES
This 16th-century convent atop the densely forested Morro da Penha is a must-see. The panoramic city views are magnificent, and the chapel (founded in…
0.45 MILES
Flora lovers should head out to this lovely mountainside reserve, established by dedicated botanist Roberto Kautsky, who cultivated more than 100 species…
22.94 MILES
Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…
24.65 MILES
This Vila Velha beach is the city’s nicest. It has fewer hotels and restaurants than Camburí, but you can swim and bodysurf. Keep a close eye on the…
Nearby Espírito Santo attractions
