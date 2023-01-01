Before leaving Serowe, hike to the top of Thathaganyana Hill, where you’ll find the Royal Cemetery, which contains the grave of Sir Seretse Khama, the founding father of modern Botswana, and Khama III; the latter is marked by a bronze duiker (a small antelope), which is the Bangwato totem. Be advised that police consider this a sensitive area, so visitors need to seek permission (and possibly obtain a guide) from the police station in the barracks house.

To reach the police station, follow the road opposite the petrol station until you reach the kgotla (traditional Batswana community meeting place) and the surrounding barracks; one of the buildings houses the police station.