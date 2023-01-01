The Khama III Memorial Museum outlines the history of the Khama family, one of the most important dynasties in Southern Africa. The museum includes the personal effects of Chief Khama III and his descendants, as well as various artefacts illustrating Serowe’s history. There are also exhibits on African insects and snakes, San culture and temporary art displays. The museum is about 800m from the central shopping area on the road towards Orapa. Donations are welcome.