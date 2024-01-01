Museo Moto Méndez

Tarija

San Lorenzo is best known as the home of José Eustaquio ‘Moto’ Méndez, the hero of the Batalla de la Tablada, whose former house is now the Museo Moto Méndez (aka ‘Casa de los Libertadores de America’).

