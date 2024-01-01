San Lorenzo is best known as the home of José Eustaquio ‘Moto’ Méndez, the hero of the Batalla de la Tablada, whose former house is now the Museo Moto Méndez (aka ‘Casa de los Libertadores de America’).
Museo Moto Méndez
Tarija
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.84 MILES
The riverfront hacienda of former Bolivian president Jaime Paz Zamora was designed by Zamora himself as his own version of Gabriel García Márquez' Macondo…
12.71 MILES
This 17-sq-km reservoir, 7km southwest of town, makes for a pleasant afternoon trip, especially on hot days. It gets very busy on weekends with families…
8.09 MILES
This basilica was founded in 1606 as the Jesuit 'base camp' in Bolivia and is now a national monument. The 16th-century convent library and archives,…
7.09 MILES
This sprawling maze-like scene covers several city blocks with row upon row of vendors selling everything from lemons to electronics. The vegetable and…
7.72 MILES
This park area above the tree-covered slopes of the Loma de San Juan provides a grand city view and makes it a favorite with smooching students. Climb…
Santa Ana Astronomical Observatory
14.74 MILES
The country's first observatory, built in collaboration with the then USSR, is around 14km southeast of Tarija. Best to call in advance.
28.45 MILES
A favorite with bird-watchers in search of three of the world's six flamingo species, and the rare horned and giant coots.
Museo de Arqueología y Paleontología
8.15 MILES
The university-run Archaeology & Paleontology Museum provides a glimpse of the prehistoric creatures and lives of the early peoples that once inhabited…
Nearby Tarija attractions
0.84 MILES
The riverfront hacienda of former Bolivian president Jaime Paz Zamora was designed by Zamora himself as his own version of Gabriel García Márquez' Macondo…
2. El Mercado de los Campesinos
7.09 MILES
This sprawling maze-like scene covers several city blocks with row upon row of vendors selling everything from lemons to electronics. The vegetable and…
7.72 MILES
This park area above the tree-covered slopes of the Loma de San Juan provides a grand city view and makes it a favorite with smooching students. Climb…
7.78 MILES
Architecturally, Tarija’s most unusual church and major landmark is the bright, white 1887 Iglesia de San Roque. Dedicated to the city’s patron saint, the…
7.78 MILES
The Iglesia de San Juan was constructed in 1632 and it was here that the Spanish signed their surrender to the liberation army after the Batalla de la…
8 MILES
With heavy coats of gold and silver paint, the appropriately named Gilded House whose roof is topped with a row of liberating angels looks impressive from…
8.01 MILES
This rather dull-looking cathedral contains the remains of prominent chapacos, including Tarija’s founder, don Luis de Fuentes y Vargas. It was…
8.08 MILES
Entertaining basketball, futsal (five-a-side soccer) and volleyball games are played at the Coliseo Luis Parra.