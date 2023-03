This lush jungle reserve 22km north of Riberalta (B$30 by moto-taxi) is a great spot for bird-watching, wildlife watching (particularly caimans and anaconda) and fishing for giant paiche (a species of bonytongue). The communities of San José and Warnes run the park, and locals can be hired as guides (Spanish only). There is also an upmarket ecolodge here dedicated to traditional plant-based wellness treatments.