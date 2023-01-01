Parque Histórico Santa Cruz la Vieja

A few kilometers outside town, this is the site of the original city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. The only thing left behind of the old city is an abandoned guardhouse. It's 2.5km south of the main plaza.

Just beyond here is a statue of town founder Ñuflo de Chávez next to a reconstructed choza – a typical Chiquitano dwelling with the characteristic low doorway used for defensive purposes. Uphill from there you can hike to the Cataratas del Suton waterfall and a stunning viewpoint. It's easy to get lost though and a guide is recommended. Ask at the tourist office.