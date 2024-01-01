Next to the church is a small museum with information about all 10 Jesuit missions in the area. The admission fee includes entrance to the church.
Museum
Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.04 MILES
San José has the only stone Jesuit mission church and merits a visit even if you miss all the others. Although the main altar is nearly identical to those…
Parque Histórico Santa Cruz la Vieja
1.49 MILES
A few kilometers outside town, this is the site of the original city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. The only thing left behind of the old city is an…
Nearby Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania attractions
0.04 MILES
San José has the only stone Jesuit mission church and merits a visit even if you miss all the others. Although the main altar is nearly identical to those…
2. Parque Histórico Santa Cruz la Vieja
1.49 MILES
A few kilometers outside town, this is the site of the original city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. The only thing left behind of the old city is an…