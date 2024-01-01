Museum

Santa Cruz & Gran Chiquitania

Next to the church is a small museum with information about all 10 Jesuit missions in the area. The admission fee includes entrance to the church.

  • Jesuit Mission Church

    Jesuit Mission Church

    0.04 MILES

    San José has the only stone Jesuit mission church and merits a visit even if you miss all the others. Although the main altar is nearly identical to those…

  • Parque Histórico Santa Cruz la Vieja

    Parque Histórico Santa Cruz la Vieja

    1.49 MILES

    A few kilometers outside town, this is the site of the original city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. The only thing left behind of the old city is an…

