Along the eastern shores of the lagoons, the wind has heaped up large arenales (sand dunes). An interesting climb takes you to the symmetrical peak of Muyuloma, which rises about 1000m above the plain. The summit affords views across the lagoons and beyond to the endless expanses of the southern altiplano – thousands of Andean and James' flamingos can often be seen in the waters here. The return climb takes the better part of a day.