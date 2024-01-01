Pukara de Monterani

Bolivia

Ask around town for directions to this nearby mountain fortress with terracing, stone walls and chullpares (burial towers). Cloaked in legend and a site of great cultural importance, the flat-topped mountain has been revered by local indigenous communities for centuries. Ancestral rituals are performed here on January 1 each year.

