Ask around town for directions to this nearby mountain fortress with terracing, stone walls and chullpares (burial towers). Cloaked in legend and a site of great cultural importance, the flat-topped mountain has been revered by local indigenous communities for centuries. Ancestral rituals are performed here on January 1 each year.
Pukara de Monterani
Bolivia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
La Capilla Sixtina del Altiplano
0.81 MILES
Like its famous counterpart in Vatican City, the interior of this lovely adobe-and-thatch church is covered with frescoes. But unlike the other Sistine…
0.79 MILES
This chilling museum details the horrifying treatment of political prisoners, and is adorned with distorted mannequins illustrating the painful…
Nearby Bolivia attractions
