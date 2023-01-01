La Capilla Sixtina del Altiplano

Like its famous counterpart in Vatican City, the interior of this lovely adobe-and-thatch church is covered with frescoes. But unlike the other Sistine Chapel, these gorgeous 17th-century paintings have a strong local influence and depict themes such as the three kings visiting Jesus on a llama train. There are plenty of biblical scenes plus some interesting artifacts in a small room behind the altar.

If the church is closed, look for a note pasted on the garage to the left of the church with the phone number of a key holder.