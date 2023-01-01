In the northwestern corner of the RBCMA, La Milpa is the third-largest Maya site in Belize, believed to have had a population of 46,000 at its peak between AD 750 and AD 850. Its 5-acre Great Plaza, one of the biggest of all Maya plazas, is surrounded by four pyramids up to 80ft high. Now the structures are all covered with jungle and inhabited with howler monkeys, evoking the mystery and history of the ancient ruins.

Guides from the field station at La Milpa Lodge can accompany your hike to shed light on the function of the various structures, and to point out the stelae and other moss-covered artifacts that still remain in the area.