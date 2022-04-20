Eat
The friendly, slightly scruffy, coastal village of Hopkins attracts travelers looking to soak up sea breezes and Garifuna culture. It's an unpretentious place to meet other travelers or satisfied expats and makes a good base for explorations to the cays, reefs and islands to the east, and the jungles, mountains and parks to the west.
Hopkins was founded in 1942 by people from Newtown, a nearby Garifuna settlement that was destroyed by a hurricane. The village is named for Frederick Charles Hopkins, a Catholic priest who (perhaps as a cautionary tale to future travelers) drowned in the waters here in 1923. These days there's a vibrant Garifuna population in Hopkins but also a growing North American expat community.
Hopkins stretches about 1.5 miles along the coast and is divided by the 4.5 mile sealed Hopkins Rd from the Southern Hwy into North Side and South Side.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hopkins.
Eat
This cute Caribbean-meets-Euro-style cafe is a cool spot for breakfast or a light lunch of salad, wraps and specials such as quesadillas or meatballs…
Eat
Gecko's gets ticks for cheap tacos; vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes; an interesting range of specials; and a breezy open-air dining space and bar…
Eat
In a prime corner position on Hopkin's main intersection, Jalapeno's does things a little differently, specializing in fluffy crepes (from BZ$5 plus…
Eat
Peer's Place has a European flair with fresh seafood dishes, pasta, schnitzels, pork chops and some intriguing desserts such as chocolate chili cake. A…
Eat
The ladies of the Sandy Beach Women's Cooperative serve up daily Garifuna specials such as hudut (a creamy fish stew served with mashed plantain), stew…
Eat
A top spot for breakfast, this tiny main-street shack offers bagels, fruit cups packed with granola and yogurt, smoothies, juices and, of course, filter…
