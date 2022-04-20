The friendly, slightly scruffy, coastal village of Hopkins attracts travelers looking to soak up sea breezes and Garifuna culture. It's an unpretentious place to meet other travelers or satisfied expats and makes a good base for explorations to the cays, reefs and islands to the east, and the jungles, mountains and parks to the west.

Hopkins was founded in 1942 by people from Newtown, a nearby Garifuna settlement that was destroyed by a hurricane. The village is named for Frederick Charles Hopkins, a Catholic priest who (perhaps as a cautionary tale to future travelers) drowned in the waters here in 1923. These days there's a vibrant Garifuna population in Hopkins but also a growing North American expat community.

Hopkins stretches about 1.5 miles along the coast and is divided by the 4.5 mile sealed Hopkins Rd from the Southern Hwy into North Side and South Side.