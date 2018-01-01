Welcome to Leuven
Top experiences in Leuven
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Leuven activities
Market Tour and Cooking Class: Culinary Experience with a Belgian Grandmother
Marie-Anne is a warm and delightful host, a proud grandmother of four grandchildren and a wonderful cook. She grew up in Flounders and learned to cook from her mother and grandmother who were both excellent cooks. She still has fond memories of picking vegetables directly from their garden and cooking them in the cosy kitchen with her family. Marie-Anne remembers how her mother made everything from scratch including bread, jams and preserved vegetables for the winter. Marie-Anne offers dishes that are made from family recipes passed down through generations. She loves to eat and sit at the table with friends and family over home cooked food and is very passionate about cooking with fresh and seasonal ingredients. Marie-Anne hosts along with her husband Frank when he is in town during dinner experiences.They live in a welcoming home that has a beautiful garden in the back.Marie-Anne also makes excellent Italian food so if you are interested in learning to make pasta from scratch and other Italian dishes, let her know when making your booking request and she will plan an Italian menu.Learn about Belgian food and culture from this wonderful couple in Leuven, a historical university town famous for its breweries, and offer your taste-buds some authentic Belgian flavors they'll remember forever!Please note that this house has two dogs.
Private Food and Brewery Tour with a Local in Leuven
Julien was a butcher and caterer by profession - he is now retired and loves sharing the culture and history of Leuven, a quaint university town and birthplace of Stella Artois beer. Julien enjoys walking travelers through Leuven and pointing out places of interest with a lively sense of humor. Like many Belgians, Julien speaks several languages including French, Dutch, Italian and German in addition to English. Julien is flexible so you can request different start times when making your booking. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes because you will be walking on cobblestoned streets. The maximum distance you will walk is 3 kms. While you may get to try Stella Artois in its birthplace, this tour does not include a tour of the Stella Artois Brewery.