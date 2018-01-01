Market Tour and Cooking Class: Culinary Experience with a Belgian Grandmother

Marie-Anne is a warm and delightful host, a proud grandmother of four grandchildren and a wonderful cook. She grew up in Flounders and learned to cook from her mother and grandmother who were both excellent cooks. She still has fond memories of picking vegetables directly from their garden and cooking them in the cosy kitchen with her family. Marie-Anne remembers how her mother made everything from scratch including bread, jams and preserved vegetables for the winter. Marie-Anne offers dishes that are made from family recipes passed down through generations. She loves to eat and sit at the table with friends and family over home cooked food and is very passionate about cooking with fresh and seasonal ingredients. Marie-Anne hosts along with her husband Frank when he is in town during dinner experiences.They live in a welcoming home that has a beautiful garden in the back.Marie-Anne also makes excellent Italian food so if you are interested in learning to make pasta from scratch and other Italian dishes, let her know when making your booking request and she will plan an Italian menu.Learn about Belgian food and culture from this wonderful couple in Leuven, a historical university town famous for its breweries, and offer your taste-buds some authentic Belgian flavors they'll remember forever!Please note that this house has two dogs.