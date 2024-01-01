Lyaskavichy Nature Museum

Belarus

LoginSave

Pripyatsky National Park's nature museum is a real find in out-of-the-way Lyaskavichi. Fully air-conditioned and modernized, it has beautiful exhibits and dioramas dedicated to the park's indigenous flora and fauna and to the folk traditions of the region. The exuberant Russian-speaking staff will gleefully guide you through it all whether you understand them or not.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pripyatsky National Park

    Pripyatsky National Park

    0.13 MILES

    One of the best-kept secrets in Belarus is this relatively untouched swath of marshes, swampland and floodplains emanating from the Pripyat River, about…

View more attractions

Nearby Belarus attractions

1. Pripyatsky National Park

0.13 MILES

One of the best-kept secrets in Belarus is this relatively untouched swath of marshes, swampland and floodplains emanating from the Pripyat River, about…