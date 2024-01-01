Pripyatsky National Park's nature museum is a real find in out-of-the-way Lyaskavichi. Fully air-conditioned and modernized, it has beautiful exhibits and dioramas dedicated to the park's indigenous flora and fauna and to the folk traditions of the region. The exuberant Russian-speaking staff will gleefully guide you through it all whether you understand them or not.
Lyaskavichy Nature Museum
Belarus
One of the best-kept secrets in Belarus is this relatively untouched swath of marshes, swampland and floodplains emanating from the Pripyat River, about…
