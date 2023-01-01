The more central of the two bridges spanning the Surma River, Kean Bridge hails from the British era and was repaired after being damaged by Pakistani bombers during the Liberation War. It's no architectural wonder, but crossing it is a unique experience that can roughly be summarised as being immersed in a seething mass of humanity either driving, cycling, walking or simply running its way in and out of the city.

In the evenings, you could take some time out to stroll along the quieter Chandnighat promenade below the bridge, where the townsfolk turn up to while away their time over innumerable cups of tea, roasted peanuts served in newspaper bags and lots of gossip and small talk.