Hidden among the trees in Cox's Bazar's Aggameda Khyang monastery complex is Maha Thin Daw Gree, a shrine housing a number of Buddhist effigies – including one (called Cathat Ashun) which is dedicated to Captain Hiram Cox, the British East India Company representative who endeared himself to the indigenous Arakanese and after whom Cox’s Bazar is now named.
Maha Thin Daw Gree
Cox's Bazar
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.18 MILES
The main reason to come to Cox’s Bazar is for the beach. It’s a very long, very exposed stretch of sand, rather than a picturesque tropical-island type of…
Founded in 1812, the current structure of this monastery – Burmese in style – was built in 1898. The main sanctuary is built around massive timber columns…
0.51 MILES
Small Buddhist stupas on the hill near Cox's Bazar's landmark lighthouse.
0.58 MILES
Hilltop local landmark in Cox's Bazar.
Nearby Cox's Bazar attractions
Founded in 1812, the current structure of this monastery – Burmese in style – was built in 1898. The main sanctuary is built around massive timber columns…
0.51 MILES
Small Buddhist stupas on the hill near Cox's Bazar's landmark lighthouse.
0.58 MILES
Hilltop local landmark in Cox's Bazar.
1.18 MILES
The main reason to come to Cox’s Bazar is for the beach. It’s a very long, very exposed stretch of sand, rather than a picturesque tropical-island type of…