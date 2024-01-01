Maha Thin Daw Gree

Cox's Bazar

Hidden among the trees in Cox's Bazar's Aggameda Khyang monastery complex is Maha Thin Daw Gree, a shrine housing a number of Buddhist effigies – including one (called Cathat Ashun) which is dedicated to Captain Hiram Cox, the British East India Company representative who endeared himself to the indigenous Arakanese and after whom Cox’s Bazar is now named.

  • Beach

    Beach

    1.18 MILES

    The main reason to come to Cox’s Bazar is for the beach. It’s a very long, very exposed stretch of sand, rather than a picturesque tropical-island type of…

  • Aggameda Khyang

    Aggameda Khyang

    Founded in 1812, the current structure of this monastery – Burmese in style – was built in 1898. The main sanctuary is built around massive timber columns…

  • Buddhist Stupas

    Buddhist Stupas

    0.51 MILES

    Small Buddhist stupas on the hill near Cox's Bazar's landmark lighthouse.

  • Lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    0.58 MILES

    Hilltop local landmark in Cox's Bazar.

