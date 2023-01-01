Aggameda Khyang

Founded in 1812, the current structure of this monastery – Burmese in style – was built in 1898. The main sanctuary is built around massive timber columns, with polished teak flooring. Hidden among the trees behind is Maha Thin Daw Gree, a shrine housing a number of Buddhist effigies – including one (called Cathat Ashun) which is dedicated to Captain Hiram Cox, the British East India Company representative who endeared himself to the indigenous Arakanese and after whom Cox’s Bazar is now named.