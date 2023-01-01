Tribal Bazar

Bandarban has a small street market most days, but the place really throngs on Sunday and Wednesday when traders come in from across the district to buy and sell produce. Trading is conducted in Marma rather than Bengali, and it's quite unlike anything you'll see elsewhere in Bangladesh. Expect piles of gorgeous fruit and vegetables, sticky mounds of fish paste (a base for much local cooking), buckets of crabs, frogs and fish and lots of old women smoking hand-rolled cheroots.