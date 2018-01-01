Welcome to Zell am See
Top experiences in Zell am See
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Zell am See activities
Zell am See Alpine Village Private Day Trip from Salzburg
After your Salzburg Hotel pickup, this 8-hour day tour will take you to the castle of Werfen from the 11th century. Located right in the Salzach River Valley that village is off the beaten tracks and also away from all the famous Salzburg tourist destinations, simply a local experience. The tour through the castle will take 1 hour (only in summer), after that you will enjoy the beauty of the mountains and nature on your way along the Salzach River to the highlight of that tour, Zell am See located right at the lake and surrounded by mountains. You will have 2.5 hours on your own to explore Zell am See, do a boat ride on the lake or explore Zell am See’s local mountain, the “Schmittenhoehe” at an elevation of 6600 feet (own expense) The return drive back to Salzburg will take you via St. Johann, Bischofshofen and Hallein.
Private 3-Day Tour: Pearls of Austria and Czech Republic from Vienna
Day 1:Starting at 9am from Vienna, you will drive along the motorway toward the western side of Austria with a stop at Melk Abbey - a Benedictine abbey above the town of Melk (Lower Austria), which sits atop a rocky outcrop overlooking the Danube River at the adjoining the Wachau Valley. The abbey contains the tomb of Saint Coloman of Stockerau and the remains of several members of the House of Babenberg, Austria's first ruling dynasty. After a short stop, you will continue through Linz - the third biggest city in Austria to the pearl of Czech Republic to Cesky Krumlov - where we would have a tour of this beautiful medieval town which used to be owned by the richest families in Czech republic with your local guide. Your accommodations will be in the heart of this beautiful town.Overnight: Hotel in Cesky Krumlov Day 2:After breakfast, you will make your way back into Austria to visit beautiful mountain towns of Bad Ischl, Hallstatt and Strobl. These unique towns are all set in the beautiful countryside with lakes surrounding them. After this remarkable visit, you will continue to the town of music and birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart known as Salzburg, where you will see the Fortress, Getreidegasse, Mozarts Birthplace and known shopping streets.Overnight: Accommodations in Salzburg Day 3:Today, you will head to the skiing area and to the famous glacier in Zell am See and visit the top of Kitzsteinhorn's summit station which is situated 9,938 feet (3,029 meters) above sea level. It is the highest point comfortably accessible for everyone in the county of Salzburg and a real shining star among the countless alpine options. Gipfelwelt 3000 allows you to savor the entire fascination, energy and grandeur of high alpine nature. From its position at the edge of the "Hohe Tauern National Park" the summit complex offers stunning insights into and views of the mystical Kitzsteinhorn and the Hohe Tauern mountains. You could also try skiing there, as there are many ski schools and ski rentals. It's one of the best skiing places in Austria and only about 1.5-hour drive from Salzburg.After this unique experience, you will be transferred back to either Salzburg or Vienna depending on your plans.
Private Tour: Interlaken Day Trip from Zell am See
Following a morning pickup at your hotel in Zell am See, hop into your vehicle and relax on the journey toward Interlaken — gateway to the Swiss Alps. Cross the Austrian border with your private guide and head through the Principality of Liechtenstein. Along the way, admire stunning views over the Austrian and Swiss countryside.Visit the historic town of Maienfeld — made famous as the setting of the 19th-century children’s story Heidi. Enjoy a 1-hour stop at Heidi’s village and Alpine hut (own expense) — the Heididorf and the Heidimuseum — and watch one of the world’s most popular stories come to life!Then, head onward to Interlaken where your tour will come to an end.
Venice Italy from Salzburg 2-Day Transfer Tour
The tour from Salzburg to Venice will go via very scenic Alpine Roads to Cortina d'Ampezzo and further on to Venice. Let your mind drift to some of the most beautiful, natural features of Austria and Italy. Explore two of the Unesco World Heritage Sites in Italy, the Dolomites and Venice.Heading south out of Salzburg, your journey to the World Heritage Site Venice begins with a drive along the Salzach River Valley to Zell am See, a typical Austrian mountain village, located right in the middle of the national park Hohe Tauern. In Zell am See is the beginning of the Grossglockner Alpine Road, one of the most scenic mountain roads in Central Europe. The highest mountain of Austria, the Grossglockner is also one of the country’s most beautiful sites.You will be impressed by the outstanding mountain scenery of the "Hohe Tauern" mountain range. At the end of the road there is a kind of a tourist center. You will have 2 hours to explore the National Park Museum and the Swarovski Tower, and also to have lunch at the mountain restaurant.Now you will continue via the famous Austrian mountain village Heiligenblut. After a short stop your journey will take you on a drive through the Dolomites Mountain Range to the end stop for that day, the world cup ski village Cortina d'Ampezzo. Good hotels in Cortina and surroundings are: Hotel Cristallo, Rosapetra Spa Resort, Rosa Alpina in San Cassiano, and Alta Badia.After having breakfast and visiting the old town of Cortina, your journey continues to the highlight of the tour, the World Heritage Site Venice. You will arrive at the boat dock at 3pm. Get your private motor taxi directly to your Venice hotel without any walking or carrying of luggage. No one forgets their first glimpse of Venice. This World Heritage Site is a city of stately marble palazzi sitting pretty atop a dazzling green lagoon. Whatever you do, make time for a stroll to San Marco Plaza and enjoy the very special flair of Venice, preferably at sunset. Venice has luxury hotels like the Danieli, where all the stars stay, and also many 4-star hotels. Whatever hotel you choose, take care that it is close to San Marco Plaza.Venice has an international airport, so whatever your next destination is, it will be no problem at all to get there from the Marco Polo Airport of Venice. Close destinations are also Verona, Como at the Como Lake, Pisa, Tuscany, and Lake Garda.