Venice Italy from Salzburg 2-Day Transfer Tour

The tour from Salzburg to Venice will go via very scenic Alpine Roads to Cortina d'Ampezzo and further on to Venice. Let your mind drift to some of the most beautiful, natural features of Austria and Italy. Explore two of the Unesco World Heritage Sites in Italy, the Dolomites and Venice.Heading south out of Salzburg, your journey to the World Heritage Site Venice begins with a drive along the Salzach River Valley to Zell am See, a typical Austrian mountain village, located right in the middle of the national park Hohe Tauern. In Zell am See is the beginning of the Grossglockner Alpine Road, one of the most scenic mountain roads in Central Europe. The highest mountain of Austria, the Grossglockner is also one of the country’s most beautiful sites.You will be impressed by the outstanding mountain scenery of the "Hohe Tauern" mountain range. At the end of the road there is a kind of a tourist center. You will have 2 hours to explore the National Park Museum and the Swarovski Tower, and also to have lunch at the mountain restaurant.Now you will continue via the famous Austrian mountain village Heiligenblut. After a short stop your journey will take you on a drive through the Dolomites Mountain Range to the end stop for that day, the world cup ski village Cortina d'Ampezzo. Good hotels in Cortina and surroundings are: Hotel Cristallo, Rosapetra Spa Resort, Rosa Alpina in San Cassiano, and Alta Badia.After having breakfast and visiting the old town of Cortina, your journey continues to the highlight of the tour, the World Heritage Site Venice. You will arrive at the boat dock at 3pm. Get your private motor taxi directly to your Venice hotel without any walking or carrying of luggage. No one forgets their first glimpse of Venice. This World Heritage Site is a city of stately marble palazzi sitting pretty atop a dazzling green lagoon. Whatever you do, make time for a stroll to San Marco Plaza and enjoy the very special flair of Venice, preferably at sunset. Venice has luxury hotels like the Danieli, where all the stars stay, and also many 4-star hotels. Whatever hotel you choose, take care that it is close to San Marco Plaza.Venice has an international airport, so whatever your next destination is, it will be no problem at all to get there from the Marco Polo Airport of Venice. Close destinations are also Verona, Como at the Como Lake, Pisa, Tuscany, and Lake Garda.