New Norcia Museum & Art Gallery

Over three levels, New Norcia's marvellously musty Museum & Art Gallery traces the history of the monastery and houses and has an impressive art collection. Contemporary Australian works recast traditional religious styles, alongside one of the country's largest collations of post-Renaissance religious art (including a genuine Raphael). The gift shop sells souvenirs, honeys, preserves and monk-baked breads. Town Tours leave from here too.

Ask about self-guided walks to see the old Mission Cottage, and the easy-going 2km New Norcia Heritage Riverwalk along the banks of the nearby Moore River.