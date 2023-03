Creak open the door of New Norcia's 1850s Georgian-meets-Latvian Abbey Church, flanked by slender palms. Spot the kangaroos in the sgraffito murals, depicting the Stations of the Cross (look hard – there's also an astronaut). It's a sombre, hushed interior, the wind whispering in the eaves: you'll be forgiven for feeling that you're not alone in here (we made a hurried exit).