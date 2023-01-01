Between Middle Lagoon and Cape Leveque, Lombadina is 200km from Broome. This beautiful tree-fringed Aboriginal community offers various tours (minimum three people), including fishing, whale watching, 4WD, mud-crabbing, kayaking and walking, which can be booked through the office. Accommodation is in backpacker-style rooms (one to five people) and self-contained cabins (maximum four people) or unpowered bush campsites. Fuel is available on weekdays and there are lovely artworks for sale at the Arts Centre (open weekdays). Don't miss the paperbark church.