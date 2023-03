The neat Aboriginal community of Ardyaloon (One Arm Point) has a well-stocked shop (open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday), 24-hour fuel, great fishing and swimming with views of the Buccaneer Archipelago. Your day entry permit (payable at the office) includes admission to the trochus shell hatchery out on the point. There's no accommodation or camping. Find them on Facebook (search for Ardyaloon Western Australia).