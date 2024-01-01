Coffee Pot Train

West Coast Australia

This quirky train has a locomotive smokestack that looks like a coffee pot, hence its name. It used to run the length of the One Mile Jetty, but it's unclear if or when it may restart its services, as the jetty was indefinitely closed at the time of writing.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Carnarvon Space & Technology Museum

    Carnarvon Space & Technology Museum

    4.7 MILES

    Established jointly with NASA in 1966, the OTC Satellite Earth Station (or OTC Dish) at the edge of town tracked the Gemini and Apollo space missions, as…

  • One Mile Jetty

    One Mile Jetty

    0.02 MILES

    Stretching 1493m, this boardwalk was built in 1897 to accommodate the cattle and wool trade. Views here are terrific, especially at sunset. You used to be…

  • Point Quobba

    Point Quobba

    29.91 MILES

    At the turn off towards Quobba Station, around 1km south of the 'King Waves Kill' sign, is Point Quobba, home to a gorgeous sheltered swimming and…

  • Lighthouse Keeper's Cottage Museum

    Lighthouse Keeper's Cottage Museum

    0.05 MILES

    This tiny house museum, scenically overlooking the jetty in Carnarvon's Heritage Precinct and occupied by a succession of lighthouse keepers until 1980,…

  • Railway Station Museum

    Railway Station Museum

    0.11 MILES

    Part of the Heritage Precinct, this museum houses an old steam train, plus info about sheep-shearing in the area. Some old steam engines and rickety…

