Established jointly with NASA in 1966, the OTC Satellite Earth Station (or OTC Dish) at the edge of town tracked the Gemini and Apollo space missions, as well as Halley's Comet, before closing in 1987. The Space & Technology Museum is now here, with its fascinating, family-friendly assortment of space paraphernalia (including handprints from visitors like Buzz Aldrin and Australian astronaut Andy Thomas).

The highlight is a full-size mock-up of an Apollo command module, which you can climb in to feel what is was like to launch (complete with sound and vision).