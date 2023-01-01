This 500,000-year-old cave is associated in Wardandi spirituality with the victory of the good spirit Ngilgi over the evil spirit Wolgine. A whitefella first stumbled upon the site in 1899 while looking for his horse. Today semi-guided tours of the caves, which allow you to explore at your own pace, depart every half-hour. Last tour at 4pm.

More adventurous caving options are available as well as multi-cave passes for the four main sites in the region. Highly recommended are the cultural immersion tours of the caves and neighbouring region with Koomal Dreaming. The 'Above & Below' ticket (adult/child $30/15) includes entry to the Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse, a short drive away.