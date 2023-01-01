Busselton's 1865 timber-piled jetty – the southern hemisphere's longest (1841m) – reopened in 2011 following a $27 million refurbishment. A little train (adult/child $13.50/8.50) chugs along to the Underwater Observatory, where tours take place 8m below the surface; bookings essential. There's also an Interpretive Centre, in an attractive building in the style of 1930s bathing sheds, about 50m along the jetty. You can also explore the underwater world around the jetty's historic piles with Dive Busselton Jetty, wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus called a SeaTREK helmet.