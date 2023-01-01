Dolphin Discovery Centre

Around 60 bottlenose dolphins live in the bay year-round, their numbers increasing in summer. This community-led centre teaches visitors about the dolphins and their habitat, with lots of hands-on experiences. To meet the wild dolphins in real life, head to the beachside zone early in the day. The experience is carefully supervised by well-trained volunteers for the safety of the dolphins.

There are also 1½-hour Eco Cruises and three-hour Dolphin Swim Tours, though animal welfare experts are cautious about swimming with wild dolphins.