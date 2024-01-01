Wilsons Promontory Marine National Park

Victoria

LoginSave

The offshore version of Wilsons Promontory National Park, this is Victoria's largest marine protected area and popular with divers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cape Liptrap Coastal Park

    Cape Liptrap Coastal Park

    25.49 MILES

    Along the coastline that arches west from the Prom is a scenic coastal park. Here the Cape Liptrap Lighthouse (c 1913) offers sublime ocean vistas, and…

  • Wilsons Promontory Lighthouse

    Wilsons Promontory Lighthouse

    6.55 MILES

    Close to being on the southernmost tip of mainland Australia, this 19m granite lighthouse dates back to 1859. It's only accessible on foot, via a 19.2km …

  • Squeaky Beach

    Squeaky Beach

    6.59 MILES

    One of the Prom's most beautiful beaches, Squeaky Beach has a lovely sweep of white sand, striking blue waters and red-brown lichen-splattered rocks along…

  • Waratah Hills Vineyard

    Waratah Hills Vineyard

    29.26 MILES

    A five-minute drive out of Fish Creek on the road to Wilsons Promontory, this attractive winery offers free tastings at its cellar door in a converted…

  • Norman Beach

    Norman Beach

    6.01 MILES

    The Prom's most popular beach is this beautiful stretch of golden sand, conveniently located at Tidal River campground. It's patrolled by surf life-savers…

  • Picnic Bay

    Picnic Bay

    7.21 MILES

    A stunner of a beach leading into Tidal River, this lush cove can be appreciated from its roadside viewpoint, as part of a walk from town (12km return) or…

  • Norman Point

    Norman Point

    4.91 MILES

    Good views from not far south of Tidal River.

  • Sparkes Lookout

    Sparkes Lookout

    8.35 MILES

    For coastal outlooks head to Darby Saddle, from where it's an easy walk to access this viewpoint.

View more attractions

Nearby Victoria attractions

2. Norman Beach

6.01 MILES

The Prom's most popular beach is this beautiful stretch of golden sand, conveniently located at Tidal River campground. It's patrolled by surf life-savers…

3. Wilsons Promontory Lighthouse

6.55 MILES

Close to being on the southernmost tip of mainland Australia, this 19m granite lighthouse dates back to 1859. It's only accessible on foot, via a 19.2km …

4. Squeaky Beach

6.59 MILES

One of the Prom's most beautiful beaches, Squeaky Beach has a lovely sweep of white sand, striking blue waters and red-brown lichen-splattered rocks along…

5. Picnic Bay

7.21 MILES

A stunner of a beach leading into Tidal River, this lush cove can be appreciated from its roadside viewpoint, as part of a walk from town (12km return) or…

6. Sparkes Lookout

8.35 MILES

For coastal outlooks head to Darby Saddle, from where it's an easy walk to access this viewpoint.

7. Cape Liptrap Coastal Park

25.49 MILES

Along the coastline that arches west from the Prom is a scenic coastal park. Here the Cape Liptrap Lighthouse (c 1913) offers sublime ocean vistas, and…

8. Waratah Hills Vineyard

29.26 MILES

A five-minute drive out of Fish Creek on the road to Wilsons Promontory, this attractive winery offers free tastings at its cellar door in a converted…