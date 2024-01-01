The offshore version of Wilsons Promontory National Park, this is Victoria's largest marine protected area and popular with divers.
Wilsons Promontory Marine National Park
Victoria
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.49 MILES
Along the coastline that arches west from the Prom is a scenic coastal park. Here the Cape Liptrap Lighthouse (c 1913) offers sublime ocean vistas, and…
6.55 MILES
Close to being on the southernmost tip of mainland Australia, this 19m granite lighthouse dates back to 1859. It's only accessible on foot, via a 19.2km …
6.59 MILES
One of the Prom's most beautiful beaches, Squeaky Beach has a lovely sweep of white sand, striking blue waters and red-brown lichen-splattered rocks along…
29.26 MILES
A five-minute drive out of Fish Creek on the road to Wilsons Promontory, this attractive winery offers free tastings at its cellar door in a converted…
6.01 MILES
The Prom's most popular beach is this beautiful stretch of golden sand, conveniently located at Tidal River campground. It's patrolled by surf life-savers…
7.21 MILES
A stunner of a beach leading into Tidal River, this lush cove can be appreciated from its roadside viewpoint, as part of a walk from town (12km return) or…
4.91 MILES
Good views from not far south of Tidal River.
8.35 MILES
For coastal outlooks head to Darby Saddle, from where it's an easy walk to access this viewpoint.
