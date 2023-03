Tours here take visitors 300m into the 8.5km-long, 150m-deep machinery chamber, hewn from solid rock over a century ago. Old mining methods are discussed, and a large outcrop of the famous Cohens Line of Reef can be seen from inside the mine. Once one of Australia’s top reef-gold producers, Cohens yielded almost 14 tonnes of gold. The mine is off Walhalla–Beardmore Rd.