Mt Baw Baw's resident alpine dingoes, Rowdy and Warragul, are the standout attractions at this compact animal sanctuary, which is also focussed on visitors learning about the critically endangered Baw Baw frog, Leadbetter's possum, and the other species of flora and fauna on the mountain. Rowdy is an alpine-desert dingo cross, while the lighter furred Warragul is 100% alpine dingo.