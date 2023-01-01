Said to be the world's largest inland island, superb Gunbower Island is formed between the Murray River and Gunbower Creek. In 2010 Parks Victoria created the 88-sq-km Gunbower National Park (previously a state forest) to protect its beautiful river red gum forests. You might see kangaroos, possums, goannas, turtles and snakes and more than 200 species of bird. The park is around 60km northwest of Echuca and is one of the best free camping spots along the Murray.

A network of ‘river tracks’ criss-cross the island and lead to more than 100 numbered bush-camping spots by the river bank (Victorian side only). Roads are dirt and a bit rough, but passable to conventional vehicles when it’s dry – after heavy rains, though, it’s 4WD-only. The main access points to the island are from Cohuna in the north and tiny Gunbower in the south.