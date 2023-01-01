At the northern end of Murray Esplanade, the stunning Port of Echuca Discovery Centre is your gateway to the Echuca wharf area. It presents excellent displays (some of them interactive) on the port's history, the paddle steamers and the riverboat trade. Informative and fun free guided tours set out from the discovery centre twice daily (11.30am and 1.30pm).

The wharf was built with three tiers because of the changing river levels; there are gauges marking the highest points. Original features include the sawmill and a selection of old paddle-steamer rudders. The centre also sells tickets to paddle-steamer tours.