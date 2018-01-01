Welcome to Omeo
High in the hills, historic Omeo is a pretty town reached after the winding drive up from the coast or down from the mountains. It was a booming gold-mining town back in the day, with a population of nearly 10,000; today many of the grand buildings remain, yet its streets are ultra sleepy.
It's the southern access route to Mt Hotham and Falls Creek and the main town on the eastern section of the Great Alpine Rd. The road is sometimes snowbound in winter, so always check conditions before heading this way.