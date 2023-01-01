Hidden away in Victoria's far southwestern corner is one of the state's most scenic national parks, of which the Glenelg River is the most prominent feature. It's a popular spot to hit the water, whether by houseboat, kayak or tinnie, and makes for a relaxing destination for fishing and swimming. There are plenty of bushwalking trails and campsites, and it's home to the stunning Princess Margaret Rose Cave. If you're lucky you'll spot the rare southeastern red-tailed black cockatoo.

The park is also home to an abundance of red-necked wallabies, kangaroos, koalas, emus and echidnas.