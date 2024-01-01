A rubbish dump prior to 1979, this meandering cave system runs beneath Jubilee Hwy and 19 local houses! Tours last 45 minutes and take you down to an underground lake (call or see the website for cave-diving info). There's a cafe here too. Extra tours during school holidays; closed the first two weeks of August.
Engelbrecht Cave
Limestone Coast
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.83 MILES
Mount Gambier's big-ticket item is the luminous, 75m-deep lake, which turns an insane hue of blue during summer. Perplexed scientists think it has to do…
16.68 MILES
Opened to the public in 1940, this limestone cave with surreal, gleaming calcite formations remains one of Australia's finest show caves. It can only be…
0.7 MILES
If Mount Gambier's famed Blue Lake isn't blue, don't feel blue − cheer yourself up at one of Australia's best regional galleries. Passionately curated,…
17.11 MILES
Hidden away in Victoria's far southwestern corner is one of the state's most scenic national parks, of which the Glenelg River is the most prominent…
Tantanoola Caves Conservation Park
16.32 MILES
Naracoorte Caves National Park gets all the press and visits from David Attenborough, but at little Tantanoola, midway between Beachport and Mount Gambier…
2.33 MILES
This ivy-hung hole-in-the-ground was once a retreat from the summertime heat on James Umpherston's long since subdivided estate, now surrounded by…
Port MacDonnell Maritime Museum
16.49 MILES
Around 40 ships have sunk along the wave-ravaged Port MacDonnell coast since 1844. The Port MacDonnell Maritime Museum is a barnacle-encrusted trove of…
0.74 MILES
This is a 50m-deep sinkhole right in the middle of town, with the odd suicidal shopping trolley at the bottom. You can walk down into it, and watch the…
Nearby Limestone Coast attractions
0.7 MILES
If Mount Gambier's famed Blue Lake isn't blue, don't feel blue − cheer yourself up at one of Australia's best regional galleries. Passionately curated,…
0.74 MILES
This is a 50m-deep sinkhole right in the middle of town, with the odd suicidal shopping trolley at the bottom. You can walk down into it, and watch the…
3. Lady Nelson Discovery Centre
0.88 MILES
The Lady Nelson Discovery Centre (access via the visitor information centre) features a replica of the historic brig Lady Nelson, the sailors aboard which…
1.83 MILES
Mount Gambier's big-ticket item is the luminous, 75m-deep lake, which turns an insane hue of blue during summer. Perplexed scientists think it has to do…
2.33 MILES
This ivy-hung hole-in-the-ground was once a retreat from the summertime heat on James Umpherston's long since subdivided estate, now surrounded by…
6. Tantanoola Caves Conservation Park
16.32 MILES
Naracoorte Caves National Park gets all the press and visits from David Attenborough, but at little Tantanoola, midway between Beachport and Mount Gambier…
7. Port MacDonnell Maritime Museum
16.49 MILES
Around 40 ships have sunk along the wave-ravaged Port MacDonnell coast since 1844. The Port MacDonnell Maritime Museum is a barnacle-encrusted trove of…
8. Princess Margaret Rose Cave
16.68 MILES
Opened to the public in 1940, this limestone cave with surreal, gleaming calcite formations remains one of Australia's finest show caves. It can only be…