Engelbrecht Cave

Limestone Coast

A rubbish dump prior to 1979, this meandering cave system runs beneath Jubilee Hwy and 19 local houses! Tours last 45 minutes and take you down to an underground lake (call or see the website for cave-diving info). There's a cafe here too. Extra tours during school holidays; closed the first two weeks of August.

  • Blue Lake

    Blue Lake

    1.83 MILES

    Mount Gambier's big-ticket item is the luminous, 75m-deep lake, which turns an insane hue of blue during summer. Perplexed scientists think it has to do…

  • Princess Margaret Rose Cave

    Princess Margaret Rose Cave

    16.68 MILES

    Opened to the public in 1940, this limestone cave with surreal, gleaming calcite formations remains one of Australia's finest show caves. It can only be…

  • Riddoch Art Gallery

    Riddoch Art Gallery

    0.7 MILES

    If Mount Gambier's famed Blue Lake isn't blue, don't feel blue − cheer yourself up at one of Australia's best regional galleries. Passionately curated,…

  • Lower Glenelg National Park

    Lower Glenelg National Park

    17.11 MILES

    Hidden away in Victoria's far southwestern corner is one of the state's most scenic national parks, of which the Glenelg River is the most prominent…

  • Tantanoola Caves Conservation Park

    Tantanoola Caves Conservation Park

    16.32 MILES

    Naracoorte Caves National Park gets all the press and visits from David Attenborough, but at little Tantanoola, midway between Beachport and Mount Gambier…

  • Umpherston Sinkhole

    Umpherston Sinkhole

    2.33 MILES

    This ivy-hung hole-in-the-ground was once a retreat from the summertime heat on James Umpherston's long since subdivided estate, now surrounded by…

  • Port MacDonnell Maritime Museum

    Port MacDonnell Maritime Museum

    16.49 MILES

    Around 40 ships have sunk along the wave-ravaged Port MacDonnell coast since 1844. The Port MacDonnell Maritime Museum is a barnacle-encrusted trove of…

  • Cave Gardens

    Cave Gardens

    0.74 MILES

    This is a 50m-deep sinkhole right in the middle of town, with the odd suicidal shopping trolley at the bottom. You can walk down into it, and watch the…

