Just south of town, off the Goulburn Valley Hwy, Tahbilk is one of Victoria's best-known wineries. This fifth-generation, family-owned property features the oldest root stock grapes in Australia (1860). Pop down to the original cellars and wander through various parts of the property, set within beautiful bushland, before sitting on the deck of the Tahbilk Café that overlooks the Goulburn River.

Tahbilk features a wetlands and wildlife reserve, with 4km of eco-trails through a natural area that's rich in birdlife. Ideal for active families.