Mitchelton Wines is set in a lovely location on the Goulburn River, 13km southwest of Nagambie. Its contemporary buildings and airport-style tower make for an interesting visit. Free cellar-door tastings are daily between 10am and 5pm. Mitchelton's Muse restaurant (mains $28 to $36, 8am to late daily) also offers a good-value three-course winemaker's lunch ($35, from noon to 3pm). There's also an onsite chocolaterie.

Also within the Mitchelton complex. a spectacular riverside spa hotel opened in 2017, and 2018's Mitchelton's Gallery of Aboriginal Art is one of Australia's finest collections of Indigenous art.