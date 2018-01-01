Small-Group Mt Buller Day Trip from Melbourne

Depart Melbourne from one of four convenient pick-up points and head to the mountain early for maximum adventure time. Cruise up the highway to Mt Buller from Melbourne in a 1974 VW Kombi Van named Olivia. Olivia has a great heater and is decked out with blankets and cushions to make your journey very comfortable. Olivia seats 8 people including the guide/driver. You will stop in Mansfield in the high country for a quick coffee break before arriving at Mt Buller around 8:30am just in time for first lifts. If you are intending on skiing or snowboarding, please bring your skis, poles and snowboards without bags. Due to limited storage space please only bring what is necessary. We recommend that you wear your ski gear for the journey up the mountain. All skis and snowboards will be placed in our cargo box on top of the vehicle.Lift passes are not included in the price so please pre-purchase your B-Tag and lift pass online here. You can also buy lift passes at Mt Buller Village on arrival.Please note this is not a guided tour of Mt Buller. We are here to help get you to and from the mountain in safety and style but upon arrival you are free to roam and ride as you please.After an amazing day on the hill, you will depart Mt Buller at 4:30pm and head back to Melbourne, returning between 8pm and 9pm depending on which stop you have selected.