Private Mount Buller Tour
Pack your beanie and scarf and before long you’ll be on top of the world at Mt Buller. An easy three and a half hour drive from Melbourne, Mount Buller is the most accessible major snow resort in Australia and a premier ski destination for snow enthusiasts from across the nation and around the world. With 300 hectares of skiable terrain, there is something to appeal to all levels of ability. Ski runs range from the wide beginner’s slopes to the challenge of black runs from the mountains summit. Mount Buller has the largest lift network in Victoria and offers a number of terrain parks designed for all skill levels. For non-skiers there is the village toboggan park with its own snowmaking machine to keep the kids happy all winter long. Mount Buller is close enough for a day’s escape and has everything you need for the perfect winter experience.Highlights: Spectacular snow covered alpine vistas Only 3.5 hours from Melbourne The largest lift network in Victoria Two toboggan parks Experiences to suit all ages and abilities
Small-Group Mt Buller Day Trip from Melbourne
Depart Melbourne from one of four convenient pick-up points and head to the mountain early for maximum adventure time. Cruise up the highway to Mt Buller from Melbourne in a 1974 VW Kombi Van named Olivia. Olivia has a great heater and is decked out with blankets and cushions to make your journey very comfortable. Olivia seats 8 people including the guide/driver. You will stop in Mansfield in the high country for a quick coffee break before arriving at Mt Buller around 8:30am just in time for first lifts. If you are intending on skiing or snowboarding, please bring your skis, poles and snowboards without bags. Due to limited storage space please only bring what is necessary. We recommend that you wear your ski gear for the journey up the mountain. All skis and snowboards will be placed in our cargo box on top of the vehicle.Lift passes are not included in the price so please pre-purchase your B-Tag and lift pass online here. You can also buy lift passes at Mt Buller Village on arrival.Please note this is not a guided tour of Mt Buller. We are here to help get you to and from the mountain in safety and style but upon arrival you are free to roam and ride as you please.After an amazing day on the hill, you will depart Mt Buller at 4:30pm and head back to Melbourne, returning between 8pm and 9pm depending on which stop you have selected.