Private Mount Buller Ski and Snow Tour from Melbourne
The Mt Buller ski resort is a 3-hour drive from Melbourne. At a height of more than 1800 meters, there are hotels, restaurants, and ski slopes. 300 hectares of snow covered slopes are ready for skiers and snowboarders on all four sides of the mountain with twenty-five ski lifts.Your private Mt Buller snow and ski tour will begin early in the morning, with a pick up from any hotel or address around Melbourne. The trip will go through the Yarra river valley, hills, and highlands offering astonishing views. You will make a stop in the small town of Mansfield, established at the base of Mt Buller. Here you will be able to purchase or hire essential equipment and clothing.After arriving at the top of the mountain, you will have up to 6 hours for skiing, snowboarding or tobogganing. At the end of the trip, you will be taken back to Melbourne.
Mt Buller Day Trip from Melbourne
This tour departs at 4.45 am from St Paul’s Cathedral in central Melbourne during the snow season.Leave Melbourne at 4.45am and head directly for Mansfield arriving at approx 7.30 am. For those that require ski equipment or clothing a stop is made at at Discount Ski Hire. You will receive a 20% discount on any equipment that you hire. For those that need food, breakfast can be purchased from the local café (own expense)At approximately 8:15am, head up to the mountain to reach the main car park by 9am. Once on the mountain the day is all yours to experience the wonderful views, explore the mountain and ski or snowboard the slopes. A free shuttle bus operates from the car par to the village and smaller shuttle busses operate within the village. There are numerous shop and restaurant within the village.For those that need lessons there are various ski lessons that operate during the day.Lift pass, ski schools, ski hire and meals are all available at your own expense. At 4 pm head back to Mansfield to return the equipment before returning directly back to Melbourne, reaching Melbourne at approx 8pm.
Small-Group Mt Buller Day Trip from Melbourne
Depart Melbourne from one of four convenient pick-up points and head to the mountain early for maximum adventure time. Cruise up the highway to Mt Buller from Melbourne in a 1974 VW Kombi Van named Olivia. Olivia has a great heater and is decked out with blankets and cushions to make your journey very comfortable. Olivia seats 8 people including the guide/driver. You will stop in Mansfield in the high country for a quick coffee break before arriving at Mt Buller around 8:30am just in time for first lifts. If you are intending on skiing or snowboarding, please bring your skis, poles and snowboards without bags. Due to limited storage space please only bring what is necessary. We recommend that you wear your ski gear for the journey up the mountain. All skis and snowboards will be placed in our cargo box on top of the vehicle.Lift passes are not included in the price so please pre-purchase your B-Tag and lift pass online here. You can also buy lift passes at Mt Buller Village on arrival.Please note this is not a guided tour of Mt Buller. We are here to help get you to and from the mountain in safety and style but upon arrival you are free to roam and ride as you please.After an amazing day on the hill, you will depart Mt Buller at 4:30pm and head back to Melbourne, returning between 8pm and 9pm depending on which stop you have selected.