Welcome to Falls Creek
Victoria’s glitzy, fashion-conscious resort, Falls Creek combines a picturesque alpine setting with impressive skiing and infamous après-ski entertainment. It offers some of the best downhill skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing in Victoria, and plenty of snow activities for non-skiers. Summer is also a good time to visit, with scenic hiking and a fast-emerging mountain-biking scene attracting outdoor enthusiasts in droves.
Top experiences in Falls Creek
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.