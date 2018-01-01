Welcome to Richmond & Around
Straddling the Coal River 27km northeast of Hobart, historic Richmond was once a strategic military post and convict station on the road to Port Arthur. Riddled with 19th-century buildings, it’s arguably Tasmania’s premier historic town, but businesses here do tend to err on the 'kitsch colonial' side of tourism.
That said, Richmond is certainly a picturesque little town and the kids will love chasing the ducks around the riverbanks. It’s also quite close to the airport – a happy overnight option if you’re on an early flight.