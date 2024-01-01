Mt Tanner

The East Coast

Drive to the top of Mt Tanner (331m) to see the island laid out like a treasure map below (just ignore the ugly communications tower).

  • Wybalenna Historic Site

    Wybalenna Historic Site

    9.81 MILES

    A chapel and cemetery are about all that remain of this misguided settlement, built to ‘care for’ relocated mainland Tasmanian Aboriginal people. Between…

  • Furneaux Museum

    Furneaux Museum

    9.12 MILES

    The grounds around the volunteer-run Furneaux Museum are strewn with whalebones, blubber pots and rusty ship propellers. Inside are Aboriginal artefacts …

