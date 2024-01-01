Drive to the top of Mt Tanner (331m) to see the island laid out like a treasure map below (just ignore the ugly communications tower).
Mt Tanner
The East Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.81 MILES
A chapel and cemetery are about all that remain of this misguided settlement, built to ‘care for’ relocated mainland Tasmanian Aboriginal people. Between…
9.12 MILES
The grounds around the volunteer-run Furneaux Museum are strewn with whalebones, blubber pots and rusty ship propellers. Inside are Aboriginal artefacts …
Nearby The East Coast attractions
9.12 MILES
9.81 MILES
