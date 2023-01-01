Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area

Contains the state’s four largest national parks – Southwest, Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers, Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair and Walls of Jerusalem – plus the Hartz Mountains National Park, Central Plateau Conservation Area, Adamsfield Conservation Area, a section of Mole Creek Karst National Park, the Devils Gullet State Reserve and part of the Liffey Falls State Reserve. Together they cover around 20% of the state. National park entry fees apply.