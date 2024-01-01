Barley Stacks Wines

Yorke Peninsula

Around 14km south of Maitland, Barley Stacks is further proof that you can make great wine pretty much anywhere in South Australia (below a certain latitude!). The tasting room here is a big tin shed with a rustic bar, 2km along a dirt road: try the shiraz. Occasional live music and pizza afternoons.

  • Moonta Mines Museum

    Moonta Mines Museum

    27 MILES

    This impressive 1878 stone edifice was once the Moonta Mines Model School and had 1100 students. These days it's the centrepiece of the sprawling Moonta…

  • Watsacowie Brewing Company

    Watsacowie Brewing Company

    20.59 MILES

    Craft beer is everywhere in Australia these days, including agrarian Minlaton in the Yorke Peninsula's deep south. Watsacowie occupies a former woolshed…

  • Miner's Cottage

    Miner's Cottage

    26.89 MILES

    This fully restored 1870 mud-and-grass miner's cottage and garden is part of the sprawling Moonta Heritage Site, 1.5km east of town. It's typical of the…

