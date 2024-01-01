Around 14km south of Maitland, Barley Stacks is further proof that you can make great wine pretty much anywhere in South Australia (below a certain latitude!). The tasting room here is a big tin shed with a rustic bar, 2km along a dirt road: try the shiraz. Occasional live music and pizza afternoons.
Barley Stacks Wines
Yorke Peninsula
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27 MILES
This impressive 1878 stone edifice was once the Moonta Mines Model School and had 1100 students. These days it's the centrepiece of the sprawling Moonta…
20.59 MILES
Craft beer is everywhere in Australia these days, including agrarian Minlaton in the Yorke Peninsula's deep south. Watsacowie occupies a former woolshed…
26.89 MILES
This fully restored 1870 mud-and-grass miner's cottage and garden is part of the sprawling Moonta Heritage Site, 1.5km east of town. It's typical of the…
